Chandigarh Administration to charge fee for reviving licence of cancelled flats

Chandigarh, October 17

The UT Administration has decided to levy revival charges for restoration of licence of cancelled dwelling units allotted under the Small Flats Scheme.

CHB CEO Yashpal Garg said in case the allotment of dwelling unit was cancelled due to non-payment of licence fee, the revival charges would be calculated at 10 per cent of the accumulated outstanding amount.

In case the allotment of dwelling unit was cancelled due to building violations, the revival charges would be calculated at Rs 25 per sq ft per month for the area under violation, subject to the maximum of Rs 25,000, he added.

He said in case of cancellation of their dwelling units, the restoration of allotment could be considered only after clearing the dues, removal of violations and also on payment of revival charges.