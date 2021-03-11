To check chaos, congested parking lots to be digitised

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

To optimise parking, UT Adviser Dharam Pal has directed the MC to digitise congested parking spaces in the city.

“After digitising and implementing smart parking solutions, people will easily find a vacant spot to park their cars, book slots and pay digitally instead of waiting in long queues to pay in cash,” he said.

Dharam Pal today chaired a meeting to discuss the implementation of the parking policy in the city.

Factories, industries and institutes should have adequate parking space to accommodate the cars of their staff, he said.

The Administration had notified the parking policy in 2020. The aim of this policy was to reduce and resolve chaotic parking in the city. The Adviser directed officials to explore ways to implement the policy on ground.

A dedicated team of professionals will begin the process from areas such as Sector 15, 22 and 35 to understand the issues being faced in these congested areas.

After discussion on the feasibility of community parking, it was found that this initiative could prevent parking chaos in the city. Large spaces of schools and institutions can be utilised in non-working hours to accommodate more vehicles at one place.

Unable to implement the parking policy, the UT Administration had decided to revise the policy to make it more effective. The policy was notified to address the chaotic parking conditions in the city and to encourage the shift from use of personal vehicles to public transport.

As per the policy, all government offices, PSUs, industrial and IT companies with more than 50 employees were to ply staff buses to discourage the use of personal vehicles.