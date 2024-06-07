To check monkey menace, 4 catchers deputed in ward 10

Chandigarh, June 6
In order to tackle the monkey menace in ward number 10, four monkey catchers have been deputed.
Since the term of this manpower expired while the Model Code of Conduct was in force, and no meeting of the Finance & Contract Committee (F&CC) was held thereafter, the same was extended by the competent authority, subject to ex post facto approval by the F&CC as and when the meeting would be held.
In order to continue with the services of monkey catchers for controlling the monkey menace, extension of the manpower is required for one more year.
An agenda has been placed before the F&CC for granting ex post facto approval for the extension of this manpower. The expenditure of Rs 12 lakh would be met from the budget head ‘sanitation wages’ for the period 2024-25.
