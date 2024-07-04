To curb mishaps, roundabouts to be built at 16 intersections in Mohali

Savreet Kaur

Mohali, July 3

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has started the construction of roundabouts in sectors to slow down traffic and curb accidents. In the first phase, eight intersections in the city will be turned into roundabouts and construction is likely to be completed by the year-end. Officials of GMADA said around 15 percent of the work has been completed on five round abouts. Later on, eight more roundabouts will be constructed.

The development authority has set a 30-crore budget for this project. Three roundabouts will be constructed on the Airport Road at Sohana gurdwara junction, 78-79-68-69 chowk and 68-67-79-80 intersection. Five more will be constructed on sector roads parallel to the Airport Road at 76-77-88-89, 77-78-88-87, 78-79-87-86, 79-80-85-86 and 80-81-84-85 intersections.

The construction of the 80-81-84-85 roundabout is underway. Excavation has been done and workers are now placing bricks to form the rotary.

“It has been two years since the project was announced. It is moving at a very slow pace. Lives are being lost in road accidents every day,” said Gourav Sharma, a resident of Sector 113.

Before this major project, plastic drums filled with water were kept at intersections in some sectors as a temporary arrangement. The move had not gone down well with local residents. They are of the view that these drums put up by the police pose a danger to commuters at night.

Former Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora had in November 2022 announced the construction of roundabouts in place of intersections to curb fatal accidents at night due to speeding and red light jumping.

