To decongest Airport Road, another route from IT City to Kurali in works

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 6

The work on a stretch from the IT City to Kurali on the National Highway 205A is in full swing, which will help decongest the Airport Road, Mohali.

This was informed at a meeting held here to review the progress of various highway projects in the district. It was attended by Project Director, National Highways Authority of India, Pardeep Attri, ADC (G) Viraj S Tidke, Dera Bassi SDM Himashu Gupta, Assistant Commissioner (UT) Davy Goyal and District Revenue Officer Amandeep Chawla. Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain asked the NHAI and district officials to clear all bottlenecks in the completion of the projects.

Attri informed the DC that 30 per cent on-ground work of the IT City-Kurali stretch had been completed and they hoped to complete the project in a stipulated time to provide relief to commuters from traffic snarls on the Airport Road.

On pending possession of a stretch of 1 km, the DC directed the DRO to complete all formalities related to possession. Discussing the progress of the Sirhind-Mohali NH-205-AG, she said of Rs 151.86 crore acquisition amount, Rs 128.46 crore had been disbursed while awards for Bhago Majra and Raipur Kalan would be announced soon.

On delay in awards for land related to the Zirakpur bypass at Sanauli, Peer Muchalla and Kakrali villages, the DC asked the SDM and Dera Bassi Tehsildar Kuldeep Singh to expedite the process.

#Mohali