To process sanitary waste, Chandigarh MC plans to set up incinerators

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, May 24

For scientific disposal of discarded domestic sanitary waste, the local Municipal Corporation has proposed to set up an incinerator each at the three material recovery facilities (MRFs)-cum-garbage transfer stations.

The MC plans to set up three incinerators of 400 kg-500 kg capacity. The tentative cost for procurement and installation of the facilities is nearly Rs 30 lakh.

According to experts, sanitary pads/sanitary products fall under hazardous medical waste and need to be incinerated to ensure a safe environment. The technique effectively removes any chance of the waste posing health risks to people and the environment. Incinerators destroy sanitary waste by burning it at a very high temperature.

According to the MC, its 524 door-to-door waste collection vans collect waste from all 35 wards of the city. The vehicle is sent to the three MRFs — Industrial Area, Phase I, 3BRD, Industrial Area, Phase II, and Sector 25. From here, the garbage is finally taken to the waste processing plant in Sector 25.

The proposal will be tabled at the Finance and Contract Committee meeting of the MC on May 25 for approval.