To promote solar energy, PEC student to pedal 4,000 km

Chandigarh, June 7

In a bold initiative to combat climate change, Pankaj Mahla, a third-year electronics and communication engineering student at the Punjab Engineering College (PEC), is all set to embark on a 4,000 km cycling journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. The journey, named ‘Solaride’, aims to promote the adoption of solar energy and sustainable living practices across India.

Pankaj’s expedition will cover 33 cities over 50 days, cycling an average 120 km per day. The route, carefully selectedkeeping in mind safety and feasibility, will traverse major cities and UTs, highlighting the diverse landscapes and cultural heritage of the country. Along the way, Pankaj will engage with local communities to raise awareness about the benefits of solar energy and sustainable transportation.

Coming from a family deeply rooted in giving service, Pankaj’s father is a retired Army personnel currently serving in the Haryana Police and his mother has always been a homemaker, dedicating herself to taking care of the family. Inspired by their commitment, Pankaj’s dedication to sustainability is both professional and personal. After suffering from an upper respiratory tract infection due to air pollution, he realised the importance of clean energy and decided to make a difference.

This journey is not Pankaj’s first endeavor to make his country proud. Last year, he represented India at NASA’s Human Exploration Rover Competition (HERC) in Huntsville, Alabama, USA, where he achieved a commendable global ranking of under 20.

His goal is to inspire more people to switch to solar energy and adopt eco-friendly practices. To further support this mission, he will offer free consulting sessions on solar panel installations, addressing any question or concern on transition to renewable energy.

The ‘Solaride’ initiative aims to engage people via social media, highlighting the importance of green energy and cycling. Pankaj hopes to facilitate a smoother transition towards renewable energy solutions by understanding and addressing the socio-economic challenges faced by people in adopting solar energy.

