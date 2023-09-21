Toddler falls into water bucket, dies

Chandigarh, September 20
In a freak incident, a six-month-old baby died after accidentally falling into a bucket full of water at Mauli Jagran.
The victim was identified as Shivansh. At the time of the incident, his sisters were watching TV, while his parents were at work. He was rushed to the PGI where doctors declared him brought dead.
The police have initiated inquest proceedings.
