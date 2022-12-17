Toddler killed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A car hit a toddler, killing him at Maloya village. Mohd Mubarak, a resident of Maloya village, alleged his wife and son Aatif Khan, 1, were standing outside his shop when a speeding car hit the latter on December 15. He was declared dead on arrival at the PGI. Car driver Pankaj of Dadu Majra has been booked at Maloya police station. TNS

Delhi man held with heroin

Chandigarh: A 26-year-old Delhi resident has been arrested by the Operations Cell of the UT police for possessing 267 gm heroin. Suspect Naveen was arrested near the ISBT, Sector 17. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. TNS

Mobile phone snatched

Chandigarh: An unidentified person snatched a mobile phone from a man in Sector 54. The complainant, Pehelwan of Sector 25, reported that his phone was snatched at the slip road near the furniture market on December 14. A case has been registered at the Sector 39 police station. TNS

Cable stolen from Ind’l Area

Chandigarh: An unidentified person stole cable and fittings from a plot in Industrial Area, Phase I. The police have registered a case on the complaint of Jatinder Mohan. TNS

Mohali resident held for theft

Chandigarh: A Mohali resident has been arrested for stealing wire from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Sector 30. Suspect Raju (45) is a resident of Togan village. A case has been registered at the Industrial Area police station. TNS

50 take part in NRI golf meet

Chandigarh: As many as 50 golfers participated in the NRI Golf Tournament-2022 on Day 2 on Friday. The three-day tournament commenced at Chandigarh Golf Club and the tee-off for the second day took place at Forest Hill Golf & Country Club.