Toddler killed

Chandigarh: A car hit a toddler, killing him at Maloya village. Mohd Mubarak, a resident of Maloya village, alleged his wife and son Aatif Khan, 1, were standing outside his shop when a speeding car hit the latter on December 15. He was declared dead on arrival at the PGI. Car driver Pankaj of Dadu Majra has been booked at Maloya police station. TNS
Delhi man held with heroin
Chandigarh: A 26-year-old Delhi resident has been arrested by the Operations Cell of the UT police for possessing 267 gm heroin. Suspect Naveen was arrested near the ISBT, Sector 17. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. TNS
Mobile phone snatched
Chandigarh: An unidentified person snatched a mobile phone from a man in Sector 54. The complainant, Pehelwan of Sector 25, reported that his phone was snatched at the slip road near the furniture market on December 14. A case has been registered at the Sector 39 police station. TNS
Cable stolen from Ind’l Area
Chandigarh: An unidentified person stole cable and fittings from a plot in Industrial Area, Phase I. The police have registered a case on the complaint of Jatinder Mohan. TNS
Mohali resident held for theft
Chandigarh: A Mohali resident has been arrested for stealing wire from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Sector 30. Suspect Raju (45) is a resident of Togan village. A case has been registered at the Industrial Area police station. TNS
50 take part in NRI golf meet
Chandigarh: As many as 50 golfers participated in the NRI Golf Tournament-2022 on Day 2 on Friday. The three-day tournament commenced at Chandigarh Golf Club and the tee-off for the second day took place at Forest Hill Golf & Country Club.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin talk energy, trade
Dialogue only way to resolve Ukraine crisis, reiterates PM M...
Muktsar teen 'killed'; kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh in ransom
The family of Harmandeep Singh had got some phone calls and ...
BJP to protest across UP against Bilawal Bhutto's comments on PM Modi
State BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary issues a state...
3 fresh FIRs filed against Mehul Choksi in Rs 6,700-crore fraud case
4 years after Choksi's dramatic escape and the failure of th...