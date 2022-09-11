Toe wall to check thefts at Sec 29 park

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 10

In view of complaints of thefts of some pieces of iron railings from a park in Sector 29-C, a toe wall is being built around it.

Work began a few days ago The work started a few days ago following complaints of some residents. They complained that stray cattle and dogs roamed inside the park.

Area councillor Harpreet Kaur Babla said, “This toe wall work was long-pending. Thefts took place at night. A toe wall would prevent such occurrences in the future.”

Contrary to some residents’ doubt that old existing railing was unnecessarily being removed for putting up new ones, the councillor stated, “The old railings will be used in the making of the toe wall. New railings will be used at the places where these were missing.”