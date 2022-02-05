Toll-free helpline for Chandigarh elders launched

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 4

To provide support to elderly persons, UT Adviser Dharam Pal inaugurated a toll-free helpline, Elder Line 14567, here today. The helpline will operate from 8 am to 8 pm throughout the week.

An official spokesperson said seven professionally trained employees were working with the helpline. They had been trained in various fields by the Government of India. They comprise of project manager, IT leader, quality leader and call responder-cum-field response officer.

The spokesperson said the helpline would provide a common platform to elderly persons residing in Chandigarh for the redressal of their grievances and facilitation of their queries related to implementation of various government schemes and programmes available in the city.

It would also extend emotional support, immediate assistance in case of abuse, legal issues related to maintenance as well as providing rescue facilities to the homeless elderly persons of the city.

Emphasising on the need to sensitise society, the UT Adviser appealed to the Department of Social Welfare to carry out awareness programmes and advocacy drives among the general public regarding the services of Elder Line 14567 in order to make a positive difference in the lives of senior citizens of the UT and provide them unconditional support.

The Adviser also directed the department to use social media platforms such as Facebook and YouTube for awareness and advocacy of the Elder Line. He also appreciated the efforts of the Department of Social Welfare for establishing a dedicated helpline for elderly persons at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

