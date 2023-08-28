Toll plaza staffer held for attacking commuters

Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 27

The Ambala police have arrested a person working at the Saini Majra Toll plaza in connection with a brawl at the toll plaza in which two car occupants suffered injuries last evening.

The employee has been identified as shift in-charge Wajid, a resident of Yamunanagar.

He was produced before a court which sent him to judicial custody.

A case has been registered against Wajid and some unidentified toll plaza employees at Naggal Police station under Sections 148, 149, 323 and 506 of the IPC.

In his complaint to police Nishant Gill, a resident of Kaithal, stated that on August 26, he along with his friends Aditya of Rohtak, Nasib Singh of Jind, and Sonu of Fatehabad had gone to Panchkukla for some personal work. Around 6 pm, while returning, his car hit a boom barrier at Saini Majra toll plaza following which six to seven employees of the toll plaza attacked them.

The complainant alleged that he and his friend Aditya suffered head injuries. Meanwhile, the queue of other vehicles got longer and the commuters started gathering at the toll plaza. With the help of other commuters, Nasib and Sonu managed to rescue Nishant and Aditya.

Sunita Dhaka, Station House Officer, Naggal police station, said, “CCTV footage has been checked. The toll employees have claimed that the car occupants damaged the boom barrier and attempted to sped away. A verbal spat between them took an ugly turn. The employees shouldn’t have caused injuries to them. A case was registered on the basis of the complaint received and Wajid was arrested. He has been sent to judicial custody.”

#Ambala