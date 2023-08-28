Toll up, Ambala expressway travel to cost more

Mohal, August 27
Motorists travelling on the Ambala-Chandigarh Expressway will have to pay more at the Dappar toll plaza. With hiked toll charges, private cars, jeeps and vans will have to pay Rs 50 against Rs 45 for single journey with effect from September 1.
The toll for return journey within a day is Rs 75 and the monthly pass will now cost Rs 1,505 against Rs 1,375 earlier. The fee for local personal traffic will be Rs 15 and commercial traffic Rs 25. Light commercial vehicles (mini buses) will be charged Rs 90 for single journey and Rs 130 for a return journey within a day.
The fee for monthly pass is Rs 2,630. Trucks and buses will be charged Rs 175 and Rs 265 for single and return journey, respectively.
Multi-axle vehicles (more than two axles) will be charged Rs 280 and Rs 425 for single and return journey. GMR Ambala-Chandigarh Expressway Pvt Ltd official Deepak Chopra said, “The rates are applicable for a complete stretch at the Dappar toll plaza.” As per the agreement dated November 16, 2005, the concession period ends on July 17, 2027. The user fee after the end of concession period will be reduced by 40 per cent.
