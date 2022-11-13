Tons by Ishmeet, Ishaan put city in commanding position

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 12

Splendid centuries by Ishmeet and Ishaan Gaba helped Chandigarh boys to gain a commanding position against Mizoram with a 188-run lead on the first day of the Cooch Behar Trophy match at the Sector 16 cricket stadium.

In reply to Mizoram’s 53 runs, local lads posted 241/2 with the help of unbeaten Ishmeet (121) and Gaba (101). Batting first, Mizoram lads were bundled out for 53 runs. K Venrotlinga (22) remained the sole top scorer for the visitors. Neil, Aryan, Paras and Nishunk shared two wickets each from Chandigarh.

In reply, Chandigarh also got off to a dismal start with Arnav Bansal getting out without opening his account in the very first over. Later, Ishmeet and Gaba added 222 runs for the second wicket. Gaba was back to the pavilion after scoring 101 off 153 balls, including 13 boundaries, while Ishmeet remained unbeaten on 121 off 179 balls, studded with 14 boundaries. Nikhil (2) and Ishmeet were playing at the draw of stumps. K Vanrotlinga and Johan claimed one wicket each for the bowling side.

#Cricket