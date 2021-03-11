Too early to predict fourth Covid wave, says PGI expert

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 24

“If the rise is exponential and consistent, only then can we gauge if we are heading towards the fourth wave of Covid-19. It is too early to say anything,” said Dr PVM Lakshmi, Professor of Epidemiology, PGI.

She said slight increase in cases was expected as there was complacency about masks, complete relaxations were reintroduced and schools and offices were opened.

The active caseload in the city, which stood at 22 last Sunday, now stands at 35. Meanwhile, the city recorded nine fresh Covid cases today.

Asked about the importance of masks, the doctor said those who were not infected with Covid in the third wave, were still at a risk of the infection.

“Even those who got the infection in the previous waves and received the Covid vaccine can catch the virus,” she said. She advised the eligible elderly persons to get the booster dose.

Meanwhile, the UT Administration has already advised all city residents to wear face mask at crowded places in view of the increasing number of Covid cases in some states and UTs and various countries. It has also started pulling up socks to urgently vaccinate the entire targeted population of children in the age group of 12 to 18 years.

Special vax camps at govt schools

Special vaccination camps will be organised at eight government schools for children in the age group of 12 to 14 on Monday and Tuesday. Similar camps were also organised on Friday and Saturday. To protect unvaccinated children in the age group of 12 to 18 years, the authorities may next week restrict their attendance in the physical mode and such students may be asked to attend the classes in the online mode only.

City sees 9 fresh cases

Chandigarh: The city recorded nine fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday. The active case count now stands at 35. The death toll remained unchanged at 1,165. Meanwhile, two persons were cured of the disease. — TNS

No fresh case in P’kula

Panchkula: The district saw no fresh virus case on Sunday, pushing down the active caseload to nine. The tally stayed at 44,158. The death count is 414. As many as 43,735 patients have recovered from the infectious disease so far. — TNS

Seven new cases surface in Mohali district

Mohali: Seven new Covid cases were reported from the district, while five patients recovered from the virus on Sunday. The case tally stands at 95,744, while 94,570 patients have recovered from the virus. There are now 26 active cases in the district. The toll stands at 1,148. — TNS