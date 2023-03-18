 Top court stays HC order on setting up SIT to probe cops : The Tribune India

Dentist’s Abduction

Top court stays HC order on setting up SIT to probe cops

Preserve records, SC tells UT police

Top court stays HC order on setting up SIT to probe cops

File photo



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, March 17

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s order to the Punjab Police to register an FIR and set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the alleged abduction of a dentist by four UT policemen to prevent him from appearing in a court.

Acting on a petition filed by the UT Administration challenging the HC’s order, a Bench led by Justice AS Bopanna also issued notice to the dentist on whose petition the HC had passed the impugned order. It also agreed to consider the impleadment application of the Punjab Police.

Began with cheating case

  • In 2018, city-based dentist Mohit Dhawan was booked on complaint of Nairobi woman, accusing him of cheating over dental implant package
  • Dhawan initially moved HC for anticipatory bail, but was directed by court to appear before illaqa magistrate on January 7, 2022, to join probe
  • He was ‘abducted’ by UT cops in connection with another case; he claimed he was implicated at behest of a CBI officer and UT ex-DGP to extort money
  • Dhawan then moved HC, which on March 3, 2023, asked Punjab DGP to constitute SIT within a week to probe abduction; SC on Friday stayed the order

“This case will need to be considered at length. That’s why we are issuing a stay now,” said the Bench, which also included Justice Hima Kohli.

Directing the UT police to retain and preserve the records, including CCTV footage, CDR and electronic records relating to the case, the top court posted the matter for further hearing after five weeks.

“How can the High Court, while hearing an anticipatory bail plea, direct a special investigation team to be constituted? This is not at all permissible. It’s totally without jurisdiction,” Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj contended.

Terming it one of the worst cases of police excesses, Advocate Prashant Bhushan — who represented dentist Mohit Dhawan — said his client had filed a recovery suit against a woman from Nairobi on account of her treatment. He said Dhawan incurred the wrath of a senior police officer who falsely implicated him in several complaints of alleged improper treatment provided by him.

“This case shows very starkly what happens to a citizen of this country if he incurs the wrath of a senior police officer,” Bhushan submitted.

Dhawan, a Chandigarh-based dentist, had contended before the HC the conduct of the abducting police officers and their seniors, who filed affidavits in this case on different occasions, lacked fairness.

The HC had said the SIT probe would be headed by an officer not below the SSP’s rank outside the UT. Justice Harkesh Manuja had on March 3 asked the Punjab DGP to constitute the SIT within a week. The SIT would be assisted by some technical experts in the telecom domain.

“Considering the fact that this case not only has the potential to shake the confidence of the common man in the administration of justice; but if incidents, as alleged by the petitioner, are found to be true, the conduct of police officers would amount to subverting the course of justice by causing interference in the implementation of orders passed by the courts,” the HC had said.

“Exceptional circumstances of this case warrant investigation to be carried out by constituting an SIT headed by an officer not below the rank of SSP outside UT Chandigarh, after registration of an FIR on the basis of representation submitted by the petitioner on February 3, 2022, including the conducts of arresting team,” the HC had said in its order.

Maintaining that Caesar’s wife must be above suspicion, the HC had said the statutory authorities entrusted with the administration of justice had to stand on a higher pedestal with sterling integrity so as to dispel any doubt regarding their conduct.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

6-year-old boy killed as armed men open fire in Punjab's Mansa

2
Bathinda

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

3
Trending

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

4
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Budget 2023: Cow cess on sale of liquor bottles; move to fetch Rs 100 crore revenue per annum

5
Haryana

Gusty winds damage wheat crop in Punjab and Haryana just before harvest

6
Haryana

HC quashes Punjab, Haryana orders on vesting shamlat, jumla land in gram panchayats

7
Punjab

Drugs case: Supreme Court issues notice to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Punjab Govt’s plea against bail given to him

8
Nation

2 women married to same man reach an 'agreement' to split days with husband

9
Chandigarh

'Dentist kidnapping' case: Supreme Court stays HC order to Punjab Police to form SIT to probe UT police officers

10
Nation

Helmets for Sikh troops: All fighter pilots, soldiers deployed in sensitive areas to wear full protective gear, MoS tells Parliament

Don't Miss

View All
Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

Why TikTok's security risks keep raising fears
Science Technology

Why TikTok's security risks keep raising fears and the reason why major countries are banning the app

US-based theatre art expert preserving tales of Partition
Punjab

US-based theatre art expert preserving tales of Partition

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh’s ‘yellow turban’ draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally
Diaspora

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh's 'yellow turban' draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally

Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI
Chandigarh

Organ donation: Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit by March 31
Chandigarh

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit in Chandigarh by March 31

‘Plot to kill Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police
Punjab

‘Plan to kill singers Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record
Trending

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record

Top News

BJP turns on heat against Rahul Gandhi as Parliament impasse continues

BJP turns on heat against Rahul Gandhi as Parliament impasse continues

Cong counters with privilege notice against PM Modi | Saffro...

Worst of inflation is behind us: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Worst of inflation is behind us: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Himachal Budget: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pitches for ‘green state’

Himachal Budget: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pitches for 'green state'

Milk cess on liquor | Sops for electric vehicles | Pension f...

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary

Expecting mammoth gathering, Mansa administration tightens s...

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi again on TV

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi again on TV

Threatens to kill Salman | Security agencies stumped


Cities

View All

Rain, strong wind damage wheat crop in Majha region

Rain, strong wind damage wheat crop in Majha region

NSDC all set to start online int’l job fair; registration on

Irregular door-to-door garbage collection upsets city residents

Khalsa College hostel girl dies by suicide

MBBS students write to High Court Chief Justice to file FIR

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Sarpanches back on road, commuters harried for 3 hrs

Sarpanches back on road, commuters harried for 3 hrs

Girl rams SUV into 3 vehicles in Sec 37

UT fixes charges for pvt, Red Cross ambulances

Mohali F&CC nod to Rs 5-crore projects

Court stays Rs 31.8-cr recovery notice to GMSH chemist

Manish Sisodia’s ED custody extended by 5 days

Manish Sisodia’s ED custody extended by 5 days

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends AAP leader Manish Sisodia's ED custody by 5 days

Road projects at ‘standstill’ due to ‘headless’ PWD, Atishi urges Delhi LG to appoint secretary

Manish Sisodia’s bungalow allotted to new Delhi minister Atishi

Delhi YouTuber arrested for violating traffic norms, creating ruckus

Jalandhar administration cancels 538 arms licences

Jalandhar administration cancels 538 arms licences

File e-complaint for transparency: ADGP

Litigants vigilant now, lawyers should change, ensure justice: Chief Justice

No pay since December, aided school staff urge Education Department to release grant

Vacant posts of doctor, other staff to be filled soon: Health Minister Balbir Singh

15 minors from Bihar rescued from railway station in Punjab’s Ludhiana

15 minors from Bihar rescued from railway station in Punjab’s Ludhiana

Vertical garden project likely to complete soon

MLA held hostage at village

Eatery serves hookah, liquor to minors

Priest booked for sexual exploitation

Year on, civic body to resume stray dog sterilisation in city

Year on, civic body to resume stray dog sterilisation in city

Mazdoor unions back protesters at Punjabi varsity

DC tells officials to ensure smooth traffic flow, proper parking

SAD, BSP protest AAP's 'failure' to run state