Top NAAC grade for PU

Chandigarh, August 12

In a significant milestone, Panjab University has been granted the coveted A++ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The university secured a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.68 out of 4.

The NAAC peer team conducted a thorough assessment of the university’s various facets from August 2 to 4, and their exhaustive evaluation underscored the university’s consistent performance across multiple dimensions. Category-wise, the university scored 3.87 out of 4 in curricular aspects; 3.73 in research, innovations and extension; 3.6 in infrastructure and learning resources; 3.74 in student support and progression; 3.57 in governance, leadership, and management; and a perfect 4 in institutional values and best practices, showcasing its strong ethical foundation and adherence to best practices.

