Top seed Abhinav Chaudhary of Punjab blanks opponent, sails into next round

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 16

Top seed Punjab’s Abhinav Chaudhary ousted Chandigarh’s Gautam Gaurav without conceding a single game to clear the boys’ U-14 qualifying round, on the opening day of the Roots AITA CS(7) National Rankings Tennis Championship. Chaudhary logged a one-sided 6-0 6-0 win. Third seed Aryaveer Sharma also marched ahead by defeating Raghav Veer 6-1 6-0 and Haryana’s Jaskirat Singh outplayed Ayan Mittal 6-4 6-4.

Earlier, in the first round, Gautam Gaurav defeated Samar Veer Singh 8-2, while Ribhav Saroha outplayed Aarav Bansal 8-0. Jahan Jolly also moved ahead by defeating Ranveer Singh 8-1 and Aryaveer Sharma easily defeated Rivaan Lakhanpal 8-0. Raghav Veer Singh outplayed Gurnawaz Singh 8-1 and Heet Kandoria ousted Harshveer Ghori 8-0. Yashodeep Kamboj also marched into the next round by registering 8-1 win over Mayank Bishnoi, whereas Anantjit defeated Nikhil Suresh 8-2. Karman Singh recorded a 8-4 win over Bhavesh and Jaskirat Singh triumphed over Vivan Kumar 8-3.

In the boys’ U-16 final round, top seed Himanish Brinda outplayed Punjab’s Eeshaan Gupta 6-0 6-1. Arjun Satry also recorded an easy 6-0 6-0 win over Armaan Pujara, whereas Tanveer Singh defeated Hardit Singh 6-2 6-1. Vismay Nair outplayed Ranveer Arora 6-1 6-4 and Abhay Veer Balhara ousted Akshan Sondhi 6-4 6-3.

In the first round, Eeshaan defeated Divyansh 8-5, while Delhi’s Ojas Mehlawat ousted Paras Mahajan 8-2. Arjun recorded an identical 8-2 win over Arsh Walke, whereas Aarav Chawla easily overpowered Virat Tomar 8-0. Punjab’s Hardit Singh defeated Sankalp Sachdeva 8-6 and Ranveer Arora blanked Samyakk Jain 8-0. Abhay registered an easy 8-1 win over Ajayvir Singh.