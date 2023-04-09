Top seed Abhinav enters main draw

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 8

Top seed and local contender Abhinav Sangra moved into boys’ U-16 main draw by registering a one-sided win over Punjab’s Samvir Singh on the second day of the CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament.

Sangra recorded a (6-3, 6-0) win over his rival. Second seed Tejas Singh of Uttar Pradesh also registered an identical (6-3, 6-0) win over Punjab’s Udayinder Singh, whereas third seed Haryana’s Abhayveer Balhara recorded a comeback (2-6, 6-3, 6-4) win over Divyanshu Dhupar. Fourth seed local contender Harmahir Singh Harika easily ousted Punjab’s Agamjot Singh (6-0, 6-4), while another local contender Ayaan Mittal defeated fifth seed Aarav Bishnoi (7-6(4), 6-3).

Sixth seed Rabnoor Mann defeated Vrishin Awasthi (6-2, 6-3) and Advait Agrawal of Madhya Pradesh outplayed Haryana’s Daksh Redhu (6-2, 6-0). Kanwar Singh Sethi won the last match of the category by defeating Punjab’s Yash Verma (6-1, 6-2).

Meanwhile in the boys’ U-18 category, Punjab’s Arpit Garg defeated Haryana’s Yuvraj Singh (6-4, 6-1). Delhi’s Aashravya Mehra overpowered Punjab’s Meetpaul Singh Bajwa (6-0, 6-1) and local challenger Ashish Kumar defeated Arnav Dhawan (6-1, 6-1). Gurbaaz Singh Narang struggled hard before registering a (6-4, 1-6, 7-6(4)) win over Delhi’s Ojas Mehlawat. Singles and doubles main draw (first round) will be played on April 10.