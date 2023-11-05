Top seed Ajay in next round

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 4

Haryana’s top seed Ajay Kundu marched into the men’s final qualifying round by registering a 9-1 win over Prag Sheoran, during the opening day of the CLTA-AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship, at Sector 10 CLTA Complex. Local challenger Shorya Jistu ousted Punjab’s Adarsh Vir Singh 9-5, while second seed Delhi’s Y Singh defeated Punjab’s Sumukh Marya 9-1. Anant Gupta ousted Ankit Yadav, and Dhananjay Singh defeated Keshav Dangi by identical scores of 9-6, while Haryana’s Arjun Rathi easily overpowered Arnav Bishnoi 9-5. Another local contender Shubh Negi marched onto the next round by registering a 9-4 win over Rituraj Singh Patwal of Uttarakhand, Aadith KA defeated S Singh Jai 9-3 and Rohan Mittal overpowered Tarun Sharma 9-2. Manipur’s Shanker Heisnam easily overpowered Arnav Harsh 9-5 and M Singh Ahuja defeated Anmol Goal without conceding a single game 9-0. Punjab’s Rahul Yadav defeated Chandigarh’s Aarya Vaibhav Nigam 9-2, and Parmeet Singh Deol ousted Punjab’s Aryan Aggarwal 9-4. Naman Saini of Rajasthan defeated Manav Mailk 9-1, Joy Das ousted Raghav Singh 9-3 and Digvijay Singh Mehta outplayed Gursimran Singh Bhullar 9-2 in last matches of the day.