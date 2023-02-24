Top seed Ankit makes it to quarters

Chandigarh, February 23
Top seed Ankit Kumar defeated Ajay Yadav (15-7, 15-5) to qualify for the men’s quarterfinals during the ongoing All-India Police Badminton Championship at the Sector 7 Sports Complex here. Nikendra Malik ousted S Ezhilarasan (15-12, 15-9), Arun Kumar outplayed Arvind Purti (15-9, 15-8) and Lalthanpuia defeated L Pakash (15-10, 15-8).
R Laldhama overpowered Shailendra Yadav (15-6, 15-10), Lalawmpuia ousted Si Sukanta Kisor Pradhan (15-12, 15-8) and Sachin Pandurang Patil defeated Ravi Pardeshi (15-9, 15-11). Abhishek Chaudhary defeated R Satheesh (15-12, 15-8), N Henary Singh ousted Si Ratnesh Meena (15-4, 15-7) and H Punshiba Singh ousted Parveen Kumar (15-2, 15-9). Akshay Jasrotia defeated Swapnil Satyawan Sawant (15-7, 15-11), while Johny Lalhlimpuia outplayed Si Suraj CS (15-11, 15-6) and Thirumurugan recorded a (11-15, 15-14, 15-11) win over T Sai Reddy.
Manoj Kumar Tiwari defeated Deepak Bisht (15-10, 15-5), while Nikil defeated KP Karthi (15-5, 15-6) and Jenson George overpowered a tough challenge by Asi Mir Irfan Ali (15-14, 12-15, 15-10).
Govind Singh outplayed Kamlakar Manohar Chavan (15-1, 15-2), Asi Jitendra Rai KR defeated P Selvakumar (15-10, 13-15, 15-6) and Asi Monya Riba defeated GS Raju (15-10, 15-10). Dev Kumar Painkra defeated Amanjot Singh (15-5, 15-4), while Mukesh Kumar outplayed Ram Kishore Rahangdall (15-13, 15-6). Yogesh Upadhyay also moved ahead by defeating Sandeep Kumar (15-8, 15-8). L Krishnakumar Singh outplayed Neel Kumar (15-5, 15-7).
