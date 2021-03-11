Top seed Ankit Patel logs easy win, moves to next round in tennis

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 8

Top seed Ankit Patel easily defeated Pankaj Ahlawat (6-1, 6-2) to move ahead in the men’s 35+ singles category during the ongoing Roots ITF Seniors International Men’s and Women’s Rankings Championship.

Shaleen Ahuja faced a tough stand off by Pankaj Saini before logging a (6-3, 4-6, 12-10) victory for the next round. Second seed Harneet Singh also logged an easy (6-0, 6-1) win over Gaurav Bhumbak.

In the singles 40+ category, top seed Aswani Prakash was trailing (5-7, 4-4) to Gulvir Singh before the latter conceded the match. Rohan Narayan defeated Charanjit Jassar (6-2, 6-4) and Ajay Vaswani easily overcame Rajesh Jain (6-0, 6-1). Second seed Dilip Mohanty also marched ahead by defeating Kiran Kumar (6-1, 6-2).

In the singles 45+ category, Gagandeep Wasu recorded a (6-1, 6-0) win over Anupam Choudhary. Ashish Kapoor stunned third seed Kiran Bose (7-5, 6-4) and Shyam Jagat toppled second seed Kuldeep Rawat (6-4, 6-3). Bal Krishan upset top seed Rakesh Kohli (6-0, 7-5) in the singles 50+ category tie.

Ram Kumar defeated Sudesh Singh (6-0, 6-0) without conceding a single game and third seed Ashish Pant ousted Danveer Verma (6-1, 6-1).

In the 60+ category, top seed Deepanker Chakrabarti toppled Rajesh Kumar and Raveen Chaudhary defeated TS Ghambir by identical scores (6-1, 6-1). Naresh Vij defeated Gajendra Singh (6-3, 6-0) and Om Prakash Chaudhary recorded a comeback (0-6, 6-4, 11-9) win over Raman Lal.