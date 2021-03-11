Top seed Ankit Patel logs easy win, moves to next round in tennis

Mohali, May 8
Top seed Ankit Patel easily defeated Pankaj Ahlawat (6-1, 6-2) to move ahead in the men’s 35+ singles category during the ongoing Roots ITF Seniors International Men’s and Women’s Rankings Championship.
Shaleen Ahuja faced a tough stand off by Pankaj Saini before logging a (6-3, 4-6, 12-10) victory for the next round. Second seed Harneet Singh also logged an easy (6-0, 6-1) win over Gaurav Bhumbak.
In the singles 40+ category, top seed Aswani Prakash was trailing (5-7, 4-4) to Gulvir Singh before the latter conceded the match. Rohan Narayan defeated Charanjit Jassar (6-2, 6-4) and Ajay Vaswani easily overcame Rajesh Jain (6-0, 6-1). Second seed Dilip Mohanty also marched ahead by defeating Kiran Kumar (6-1, 6-2).
In the singles 45+ category, Gagandeep Wasu recorded a (6-1, 6-0) win over Anupam Choudhary. Ashish Kapoor stunned third seed Kiran Bose (7-5, 6-4) and Shyam Jagat toppled second seed Kuldeep Rawat (6-4, 6-3). Bal Krishan upset top seed Rakesh Kohli (6-0, 7-5) in the singles 50+ category tie.
Ram Kumar defeated Sudesh Singh (6-0, 6-0) without conceding a single game and third seed Ashish Pant ousted Danveer Verma (6-1, 6-1).
In the 60+ category, top seed Deepanker Chakrabarti toppled Rajesh Kumar and Raveen Chaudhary defeated TS Ghambir by identical scores (6-1, 6-1). Naresh Vij defeated Gajendra Singh (6-3, 6-0) and Om Prakash Chaudhary recorded a comeback (0-6, 6-4, 11-9) win over Raman Lal.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rupee slumps to all-time low, touches 77.42 against US dollar in early trade
Risk appetite weakened amid mounting concerns about inflatio...
IndiGo bars specially-abled child: Scindia says no human being should have to go through this
Had barred a specially-abled child from boarding a flight at...
2 killed, 25 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus hangs precariously from bridge after colliding with private bus in Punjab's Kurali
The Haryana Roadways driver drove rashly despite being warne...
Bulldozers, police force reach Shaheen Bagh ahead of anti-encroachment drive, locals stage protest
Police personnel deployed to provide security to SDMC offici...