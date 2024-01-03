Top seed Anya Murthy reaches girls’ quarterfinals of ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors Tournament

Chandigarh, January 2
Top seed Anya Murthy of the US defeated Shatakshika Sahayak in straight sets 6-2 6-4 to confirm her girls’ quarterfinals, during the J100 Chandigarh ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors Tournament. Indian contender Jaya Kapoor logged a comeback win 2-6 6-1 6-2 over Sreenidhi Balaji and Yu-Chen Lin of Chinese Taipei ousted Vennela Reddy Gaarugupati 4-6 6-2 6-2.
Shihomi Li Xuan Leong of Malaysia outplayed Avni Chitale 6-4 6-2, while Priyanka Rana of the US defeated Haritha Shree Venkatesh 6-0 7-6 (11).
In the boys’ category, Lovro Maricic of Croatia outplayed Samarth Shaita 6-2 6-3 and Dev Kanbragimath of Romania outplayed Arnav Paparkar 6-2 6-3. Roshan Santhosh of the US ousted Tanussh Ghildyal 7-5 6-4.
The doubles matches also started today. In the boys’ doubles event, Rohan Belday and Hitesh Chauhan defeated Rayan Sajjid Koothrat and Sehaj Singh Pawar 7-5 6-2. The pair of Shanker Heisnam and Vishal Prakash ousted Ko Fujikawa and Hikaru Takahashi 6-4 6-1. Vihaan Reddy and Roshan Santhosh outplayed Se Hyuk Cho and Ren Matsumura 5-7 7-5 (11-9). Tanussh Ghildyal and Kunanan Pantaratorn also marched ahead by defeating Arnav Paparkar and Samarth Sahita 6-1 4-6 (10-5) in the pre-quarterfinals. Eito Komada and Aarjun Pandit defeated Sriniketh Kannan and Ved Shetty 6-0 6-3. Debasis Sahoo and Jaden Dewandaka Tan outplayed Arnav Bishnoi and Keshav Dangi 6-4 6-3.
In the last two matches, the team of MooBeen Kim and Hyeon Seok Seo defeated Gandharv Gourav Kothapalli and Kandhavel Mahalingam Akilandeshwari 6-4 6-2, while Daniil Stepanov and Luc Wieland defeated Moise Kouame and Rethin Pranav Senthil Kumar 6-2 6-2.
In the girls’ doubles event, Rishita Reddy Basireddy and Maya Rajeshwaran Revathi defeated Mahika Khanna and Shatakshika Sahayak 6-4 7-5 to move into the pre quarterfinals. Kariman Buqai and Samaira Pahwa ousted Reet Arora and Jaya Kapoor 6-0 2-6 (10-4). Maya Boonyaaroonnet and Shihomi Li Xuan Leong outplayed Hirva Rangani and Anisha Sivakumar without conceding a single game 6-0 6-0. Aishi Bisht and Laxmisiri Dandu defeated Maria Golovina and Zlata Nesterova 6-3 4-6 (10-7).
Priyanka Rana and Saumya Ronde stunned Avani Chitale and Vennela Reddy Gaarugupati with a 7-6 (4) 6-1 verdict, while May Fadida and Maayan Laron defeated Diya Ramesh and Kashvi Sunil 6-1 6-2. Tejasvi Dabas and Rioko Umekuni also moved ahead by defeating Snigdha Kanta and Harshini Nagaraj 6-4 6-3, while Yu-Chen and Tzeng Mu Jie defeated Sreenidhi Balaji and Sia Mahajan 6-1 6-2. The singles quarterfinals and doubles pre-quarterfinals would be played on Wednesday.
