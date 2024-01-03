 Top seed Anya Murthy reaches girls’ quarterfinals of ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors Tournament : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Top seed Anya Murthy reaches girls’ quarterfinals of ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors Tournament

Top seed Anya Murthy reaches girls’ quarterfinals of ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors Tournament

Top seed Anya Murthy reaches girls’ quarterfinals of ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors Tournament

Vihaan Reddy and Roshan Santhosh play against Se Hyuk Cho and Ren Matsumura during the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors Tournament at the tennis stadium, Sector 10, Chandigarh. Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 2

Top seed Anya Murthy of the US defeated Shatakshika Sahayak in straight sets 6-2 6-4 to confirm her girls’ quarterfinals, during the J100 Chandigarh ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors Tournament. Indian contender Jaya Kapoor logged a comeback win 2-6 6-1 6-2 over Sreenidhi Balaji and Yu-Chen Lin of Chinese Taipei ousted Vennela Reddy Gaarugupati 4-6 6-2 6-2.

Shihomi Li Xuan Leong of Malaysia outplayed Avni Chitale 6-4 6-2, while Priyanka Rana of the US defeated Haritha Shree Venkatesh 6-0 7-6 (11).

In the boys’ category, Lovro Maricic of Croatia outplayed Samarth Shaita 6-2 6-3 and Dev Kanbragimath of Romania outplayed Arnav Paparkar 6-2 6-3. Roshan Santhosh of the US ousted Tanussh Ghildyal 7-5 6-4.

The doubles matches also started today. In the boys’ doubles event, Rohan Belday and Hitesh Chauhan defeated Rayan Sajjid Koothrat and Sehaj Singh Pawar 7-5 6-2. The pair of Shanker Heisnam and Vishal Prakash ousted Ko Fujikawa and Hikaru Takahashi 6-4 6-1. Vihaan Reddy and Roshan Santhosh outplayed Se Hyuk Cho and Ren Matsumura 5-7 7-5 (11-9). Tanussh Ghildyal and Kunanan Pantaratorn also marched ahead by defeating Arnav Paparkar and Samarth Sahita 6-1 4-6 (10-5) in the pre-quarterfinals. Eito Komada and Aarjun Pandit defeated Sriniketh Kannan and Ved Shetty 6-0 6-3. Debasis Sahoo and Jaden Dewandaka Tan outplayed Arnav Bishnoi and Keshav Dangi 6-4 6-3.

In the last two matches, the team of MooBeen Kim and Hyeon Seok Seo defeated Gandharv Gourav Kothapalli and Kandhavel Mahalingam Akilandeshwari 6-4 6-2, while Daniil Stepanov and Luc Wieland defeated Moise Kouame and Rethin Pranav Senthil Kumar 6-2 6-2.

In the girls’ doubles event, Rishita Reddy Basireddy and Maya Rajeshwaran Revathi defeated Mahika Khanna and Shatakshika Sahayak 6-4 7-5 to move into the pre quarterfinals. Kariman Buqai and Samaira Pahwa ousted Reet Arora and Jaya Kapoor 6-0 2-6 (10-4). Maya Boonyaaroonnet and Shihomi Li Xuan Leong outplayed Hirva Rangani and Anisha Sivakumar without conceding a single game 6-0 6-0. Aishi Bisht and Laxmisiri Dandu defeated Maria Golovina and Zlata Nesterova 6-3 4-6 (10-7).

Priyanka Rana and Saumya Ronde stunned Avani Chitale and Vennela Reddy Gaarugupati with a 7-6 (4) 6-1 verdict, while May Fadida and Maayan Laron defeated Diya Ramesh and Kashvi Sunil 6-1 6-2. Tejasvi Dabas and Rioko Umekuni also moved ahead by defeating Snigdha Kanta and Harshini Nagaraj 6-4 6-3, while Yu-Chen and Tzeng Mu Jie defeated Sreenidhi Balaji and Sia Mahajan 6-1 6-2. The singles quarterfinals and doubles pre-quarterfinals would be played on Wednesday.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Truckers' strike against hit-and-run law: 2,000 petrol pumps run dry; chaos at fuel stations in Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal as people do panic-buying

2
Chandigarh

Only 5 litre of petrol, diesel per vehicle to be sold in Chandigarh

3
Himachal

Sanjay Kundu removed as Himachal Pradesh DGP: Supreme Court to hear his plea against removal on Wednesday

4
World

In first reported case of sexual assault in metaverse, 16-year-old girl 'gang-raped' by online strangers in video game

5
Himachal

Satwant Atwal Trivedi given additional charge of Himachal DGP

6
India

Vizag horror: Girl from Odisha goes to beach with boyfriend, gang-raped by 13 men

7
India

Truckers’ stir: Will consider concerns with open heart, says government; transport body urges drivers to end protest

8
India

Nicaragua ‘Dunki’ flight: Passengers from Gujarat agreed to pay Rs 60-80 lakh to agents to enter US illegally, say officials

9
India

Truck drivers’ protest: Long queues at petrol pumps in Mumbai, Nagpur amid fuel shortage fear

10
Jalandhar

Oil tanker operators’ call off strike in Punjab’s Jalandhar, fuel supply resumes

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Top News

Can’t take foreign reports at face value: EAM on claims of democracy sliding

Can’t take foreign reports at face value: EAM on claims of democracy sliding

12 die in collision between truck and bus in Assam's Golaghat

12 die in collision between truck and bus in Assam's Golaghat

Details are awaited

2K fuel stations run dry as truckers protest hit-&-run law; govt firefights

2K fuel stations run dry as truckers protest hit-&-run law; govt firefights

Panic buying in many states | Centre says will consider conc...

Rash driving: New law raises jail term from 2 to 5 years

Rash driving: New law raises jail term from 2 to 5 years

Kundu shifted out as Himachal DGP; SC to take up his plea today

Kundu shifted out as Himachal DGP; SC to take up his plea today


Cities

View All

Truckers’ strike leads to panic buying of fuel at Amritsar petrol stations

Truckers’ strike leads to panic buying of fuel at Amritsar petrol stations

Heavy rush seen in Tarn Taran

Digging in fog at bypass road poses a threat to commuters

No thaw in chill yet as cold wave continues in Amritsar

SKM announces Delhi Morcha from February 13

68% outlets out of fuel in Bathinda: Petroleum body

68% outlets out of fuel in Bathinda: Petroleum body

Lt Gen Nagendra Singh takes command of Chetak Corps

Truckers’ stir: Fuel ‘shortage’ triggers panic buying in Chandigarh

Truckers’ stir: Fuel ‘shortage’ triggers panic buying in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration imposes fuel sale restrictions

Use public transport, carpooling: Chandigarh MC chief

Truckers’ stir fuels chaos at pumps in Panchkula

Long queues outside filling stations in Mohali

Delhi max temperature drops by 2°C

Delhi max temperature drops by 2°C

SC dismisses plea for construction on Yamuna floodplains

NDMC to give tablets to Class IX-XII students

Protest held against MC over parking charges

Industrial hub planned for Rani Khera

Oil tanker operators’ call off strike in Punjab’s Jalandhar, fuel supply resumes

Oil tanker operators’ call off strike in Punjab’s Jalandhar, fuel supply resumes

Jalandhar: Cold weather affects attendance as govt schools reopen after winter break

Driver, helper injured as tractor-trailer overturns

Gurmukh Sewak Dal performing ‘jora sewa’ at Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan for past 27 years

Jalandhar: AAP leaders promise Rs 18 lakh funds for Harivallabh Committee

Truckers’ strike leads to fuel shortage, panic buying in Ludhiana

Truckers’ strike leads to fuel shortage, panic buying in Ludhiana

No need to panic, says DC Malik

Traffic affected on various roads near fuel pumps

New Year gift: Rs 756-crore elevated highway to be ready by Jan 26

Operation Eagle III: Police conduct CASOs at public places in region

Strike triggers panic at fuel stations in Patiala; no need to panic, says DC Sawhney

Strike triggers panic at fuel stations in Patiala; no need to panic, says DC Sawhney

Fuel supply takes a hit in Fatehgarh Sahib amid nationwide strike

Intense cold wave grips Patiala, homeless worst-affected

Punjabi University, Patiala, gets nod for four-year BA-B Ed

Punjabi University security staff end strike