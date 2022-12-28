Top seed Arnav Bishnoi logs easy win

Mohali, December 27
Top seed Arnav Bishnoi outclassed Haryana’s Aryan Jolly 6-0 6-1 to march into the boys’ U-18 quarterfinals of the ongoing Roots AITA CS(7) U-18 National Rankings Championship today.
Karen Singh defeated Japnaam Singh 6-4 6-4 and Anant Gupta outplayed Sachit Gupta 6-3 6-2. Yash Rana ousted Abhay Veer Balhara, Yashasvi Balhara outplayed Amrat Chaudhary and Trishubh Kumar defeated Chaitanya Soni by identical scores of 6-0 6-0. Yasharth Chadha defeated Shorya Jishtu 6-0 6-4.
In the girls’ U-18 pre-quarterfinals, Ira Chadha defeated Avni 6-4 6-1 and second seed Rubani Sidhu outplayed Ankita Kumari 6-1 6-1. Ajenika Puri defeated Sukhdeep Kaur 6-4 6-3 and Mannat Awasthi outplayed Tamanna Walia 6-3 6-2. Ela Pandey ousted Shrawasti Kundilya 6-4 1-6 7-5 and Jyotsna Yadav registered a comeback win of 4-6 6-1 6-3 over Sharanya Subramanian.
