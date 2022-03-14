Top seed Chinmay moves to main draw

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 13

Top seed Chinmay Chauhan marched ahead in the men’s main draw by defeating Torus Rawat (6-2, 6-2) in the ongoing CLTA-AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship, today.

Neeraj Yashpaul defeated Shubh Negi (6-2, 6-2), Tanmay Jha overpowered Sajal Kesarwani (7-6(8), 3-6, 6-0) and Digvijay Singh Mehta ousted Parmarth Kaushik (6-2, 6-0). Calvin Golmei also recorded an easy (6-2, 6-3) win over Siddharth Basaiti and Mohammed Karim Ali Khan defeated Anand Prakash Gupta (6-3, 6-4). Rhythm Malhotra defeated Rakshit Dhankar (6-2, 6-4) and Sarthak Gandhi outplayed Priyanshu Choudhary (6-1, 6-2). —