Top seed Daksh in quarterfinals

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 31

Top seed Daksh Kapoor Chandigarh have entered the boys’ U-16 quarterfinals by logging an easy 6-1 6-1 win over Haryana’s Abhimanyu Rana in the ongoing Roots AITA CS7 National Rankings Championship. Pragun Thakur also moved ahead by defeating Acmejot Singh 6-2 6-4 while Haryana’s Daksh Khokhar defeated Yashpreet Singh 6-0 6-2. Sachit Thakur marched ahead by logging a comeback win of 5-7 6-0 6-0 over Arnav Gautam. Second seed Trishubh Kumar also move ahead by defeating Abhay Veer Balhara 6-1 6-1.

In the boys’ U-18 category, Kapoor moved ahead in the quarterfinals by defeating Abhimanyu Rana 6-2 6-3. Top seed Arntya Ohlan defeated Shaurya Nadda 6-1 6-1 and Pragun Thakur ousted Armaan Doon 6-0 6-0. Shorya Jishtu faced a tough resistance from Satvik Singla before registering a 6-4 2-6 6-3 win. Third seed Trishubh Kumar defeated Shaurya Veer Balhara 7-6(6) 6-4. Fatehyab Singh easily defeated Arya Vaibhav 6-3 6-4 and Yash Preet stunned second seed Karen Singh 6-2 6-1.

In the girls’ U-16 pre-quarterfinals, Rasmussen Kaur outplayed Harjas Kaur 6-0 6-3 and Ditti Prajapat outplayed Inaayat Sharma 6-2 6-0. Haryana’s Reet Arora defeated Sukhdeep Kaur 6-1 6-1.