Top seed Delhi's Rian reaches quarterfinals

Chandigarh, September 20

The top seed Delhi’s Rian Sharma won against Maharashtra’s Fatehyab Singh 6-2, 6-0 to march into the boys’ U-18 quarterfinals during the CLTA-AITA National Series Tennis Tournament.

Haryana’s Aryan Jolly registered a win against Delhi’s Sachin Rana 6-1, 6-4, while the third seed Ashwajit Senjam of Manipur defeated local challenger Arnav Bishnoi 6-3, 7-5. Shivam Devam also moved into the next round by defeating Yashsvi Balhara, while Haryana’s Aryan Chauhan defeated Haryana’s Hiren Malik. Punjab’s Gurbaaz Narang outplayed Arntya Ohlyan, while Manipur’s Shankar Heisnam advanced by defeating Vansh Bisht. Manipur’s Bhicky Sagolsam outplayed second seed Parth P Deorukhakar.

In the girls’ U-18 pre-quarterfinals, Vibha Khadka of MP won against Ajenika Prui, while Shatakshika Sahayak of UP registered a win against Mahalakshmi Kunchala of Andhra Pradesh. Haryana’s Jasmine Rawat moved into the next round by defeating Delhi’s Sangida Ruhil, while Punjab’s Rubani Kaur Sidhu defeated Avni Sahra. Punjab’s Sidhak Kaur toppled Delhi’s G Gaba and Delhi’s Vamika Sharma defeated S Kundliya.

Deorukhakar-Pawar in semis

In the boys’ U-18 doubles, the pair of P Deorukhakar and J Pawar reached the semi-finals. Chauhan and Rian Sharma registered a win against Keshav Dangi and Shorya Jishtu. In the girls’ U-18 doubles, Divya and Manshi defeated Aadirai and Kritika.

