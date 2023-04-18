Top seed Gaurish Madaan moves into next round

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 17

Top seed Gaurish Madaan defeated Anantjit of Tamil Nadu 7-5 6-4 to march into boys’ U-14 pre-quarterfinal stage of the ongoing Roots AITA CS(7) Under 14&16 National Rankings Championship.

Second seed Abhinav Chaudhary of Punjab also marched ahead by easily registering 6-2 6-0 win over Mayank Bhishnoi, while Haryana’s Devansh Kamboj defeated Punjab’s Tanmay Singla 6-2 6-3. Aryaveer Sharma recorded 6-0 6-2 win over Rachit Kukreja, while Harmahir Singh moved into the next round by defeating Abhayveer Balhara 6-2 6-3.

Yash Raj easily ousted Sarthak Jaglan 6-1 6-1, whereas Gurbaaz Singh outplayed Aarav Bhishnoi without conceding a single game. Heet Kandoria of Gujarat defeated Haryana’s Mohit Singh 6-2 6-3, while Rajasthan’s Ojasveer Singh outplayed Ayaan Mittal 6-1 6-4.

Ribhav Saroha defeated Karman Singh 6-0 6-2 and Arjun Sastri of Karnataka outplayed Divyansh Dhupar 6-0 6-3. Delhi’s Viraj Narang outplayed Vrishin Awasthi 6-1 6-0 and Arsh Walke ousted Yashodeep Kamboj 6-3 6-0.

In the boys’ U-16 first round matches, Maharashtra’s Shivam Padiya defeated local contender Arnav Rajput 6-4 6-1 and Ojas Mehlawat ousted Gaurish Madaan 6-2 6-1. Parth Sharma easily sailed into the next round by defeating Ashish Kumar 6-1 6-2, while Pragun Thakur defeated Tanveer Singh 6-2 6-1.