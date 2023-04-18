Top seed Gaurish Madaan moves into next round

Mohali, April 17
Top seed Gaurish Madaan defeated Anantjit of Tamil Nadu 7-5 6-4 to march into boys’ U-14 pre-quarterfinal stage of the ongoing Roots AITA CS(7) Under 14&16 National Rankings Championship.
Second seed Abhinav Chaudhary of Punjab also marched ahead by easily registering 6-2 6-0 win over Mayank Bhishnoi, while Haryana’s Devansh Kamboj defeated Punjab’s Tanmay Singla 6-2 6-3. Aryaveer Sharma recorded 6-0 6-2 win over Rachit Kukreja, while Harmahir Singh moved into the next round by defeating Abhayveer Balhara 6-2 6-3.
Yash Raj easily ousted Sarthak Jaglan 6-1 6-1, whereas Gurbaaz Singh outplayed Aarav Bhishnoi without conceding a single game. Heet Kandoria of Gujarat defeated Haryana’s Mohit Singh 6-2 6-3, while Rajasthan’s Ojasveer Singh outplayed Ayaan Mittal 6-1 6-4.
Ribhav Saroha defeated Karman Singh 6-0 6-2 and Arjun Sastri of Karnataka outplayed Divyansh Dhupar 6-0 6-3. Delhi’s Viraj Narang outplayed Vrishin Awasthi 6-1 6-0 and Arsh Walke ousted Yashodeep Kamboj 6-3 6-0.
In the boys’ U-16 first round matches, Maharashtra’s Shivam Padiya defeated local contender Arnav Rajput 6-4 6-1 and Ojas Mehlawat ousted Gaurish Madaan 6-2 6-1. Parth Sharma easily sailed into the next round by defeating Ashish Kumar 6-1 6-2, while Pragun Thakur defeated Tanveer Singh 6-2 6-1.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in defamation case
Congress leader to challenge order in High Court
Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London
Kirandeep arrived at the airport at around 11.30 am, her fli...
Where is Amritpal Singh? one month on, no sight of pro-Khalistan activisit except in CCTV footage
The crackdown against Amritpal began on March 18 and members...
Supreme Court orders immediate release of 2 senior UP govt officials
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud orders release of two IAS ...