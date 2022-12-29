Top seed Ira Chadha in semifinals

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 28

Top seed Ira Chadha defeated Chandigarh’s Bhakti Soni in straight sets 6-2 6-2 to move into the girls’ U-18 semifinals of the ongoing Roots- AITA CS(7) National Tennis Rankings Championship.

Fourth seed Ajenika Puri also marched ahead by defeating Mokshika Yadav 6-2 6-1, whereas Mannat Awasthi defeated Ela Pandey 5-7 6-2 7-5. Second seed Rubani Sidhu also logged an easy win of 6-3 6-2 over Jyotsna Yadav. In the boys’ U-18 quarterfinals, top seed Arnav Bishnoi defeated Karen Singh 6-1 6-3. Satvik Singla ousted Delhi’s Yash Rana 6-3 6-2 and Yashasvi Balhara defeated Trishubh Kumar 6-1 6-2. Yasharth Chadha also cemented his place in the semis by defeating Anant Gupta 6-2 7-6(5).

