Top seed Ishaque wins men's title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 9

Top seed Ishaque Eqbal won the men’s singles title in the CLTA-AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship here today. Ishaque Eqbal of West Bengal defeated Dalwinder Singh of Punjab (6-1, 3-1) (conceded) and pocketed Rs 1-lakh prize money.

Ishaque Eqbal played consistently throughout the match. He took the 1st set easily by conceding only one game without getting much pressure. In the 2nd set, Ishaque maintained his momentum and led (3-1). Dalwinder conceded the match due to back injury.

#west bengal