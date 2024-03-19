Top seed Kamath in main draw

Chandigarh, March 18
Top seed Kamath Madhwin marched into the main draw by defeating Oges Theyio Jaya Prakash in straight sets 6-3 6-3 during the ongoing M15 Chandigarh ITF World Tour Tennis Men’s Tournament at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA) Complex in Sector 10.
Another Indian contender, Rohan Mehra, improved from a set down to defeat Lohithaksha Bathrinath 2-6, 6-4 (11-9). Chen-Yu Lu of Chinese Taipei outplayed Rakshit Dhankar 6-1, 6-3 and Aditya Vishal Balsekar fought hard to upset the second seed, Ivan Denisov, 6-7(5), 7-5 (10-5). Shivank Bhatnagar easily defeated Maan Kesharwani 6-4, 6-1, and Raghav Jaisinghani returned from 2-6 down to defeat Neeraj Yashpaul 6-3 (10-6), for the main draw.
Yash Chaurasia registered an identical victory over Vietnam’s Ha Minh Duc VU with a 6-4, 4-6 (10-6) verdict, while Chirag Duhan easily defeated Rishi Reddy 6-1, 6-2. Grigory Shebekin defeated Tarun Karra 6-3, 6-0, and Indian challenger Vishnu Vardhan stunned Alexey Shtengelov of Australia 6-3, 6-2. Dev Javia moved into the next round by defeating Mukil Ramanan 6-3 6-2, Manish Ganesh defeated Muni Ananth Mani 6-3 6-1, and Ranjeet Murugesan Virali easily overpowered Aditya Nandal 6-3 6-3. Another Indian challenger, Hitesh Chuhan, also moved into the next round by defeating Suraj R Prabodh 6-3, 7-6(5), and Dhruv Hirpara defeated Parth Aggarwal 6-3, 6-2. In the last match, Ajay Malik recorded a stunning 0-6, 7-6(1) [10-4] win over Bharath Nishok Kumaran.
