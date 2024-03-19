Top seed Kamath in main draw

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 18

Top seed Kamath Madhwin marched into the main draw by defeating Oges Theyio Jaya Prakash in straight sets 6-3 6-3 during the ongoing M15 Chandigarh ITF World Tour Tennis Men’s Tournament at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA) Complex in Sector 10.

Another Indian contender, Rohan Mehra, improved from a set down to defeat Lohithaksha Bathrinath 2-6, 6-4 (11-9). Chen-Yu Lu of Chinese Taipei outplayed Rakshit Dhankar 6-1, 6-3 and Aditya Vishal Balsekar fought hard to upset the second seed, Ivan Denisov, 6-7(5), 7-5 (10-5). Shivank Bhatnagar easily defeated Maan Kesharwani 6-4, 6-1, and Raghav Jaisinghani returned from 2-6 down to defeat Neeraj Yashpaul 6-3 (10-6), for the main draw.

Yash Chaurasia registered an identical victory over Vietnam’s Ha Minh Duc VU with a 6-4, 4-6 (10-6) verdict, while Chirag Duhan easily defeated Rishi Reddy 6-1, 6-2. Grigory Shebekin defeated Tarun Karra 6-3, 6-0, and Indian challenger Vishnu Vardhan stunned Alexey Shtengelov of Australia 6-3, 6-2. Dev Javia moved into the next round by defeating Mukil Ramanan 6-3 6-2, Manish Ganesh defeated Muni Ananth Mani 6-3 6-1, and Ranjeet Murugesan Virali easily overpowered Aditya Nandal 6-3 6-3. Another Indian challenger, Hitesh Chuhan, also moved into the next round by defeating Suraj R Prabodh 6-3, 7-6(5), and Dhruv Hirpara defeated Parth Aggarwal 6-3, 6-2. In the last match, Ajay Malik recorded a stunning 0-6, 7-6(1) [10-4] win over Bharath Nishok Kumaran.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.