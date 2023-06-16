Top seed Karnataka's Prateek sails into next round

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 15

Top seed Karnataka’s Prateek Koundilya defeated Shravhan Kumar S (21-6, 21-2) in a first round match of the boys’ U-15 main draw during the ongoing Yonex-Sunrise 2nd Ashwini Gupta Memorial All-India Sub-Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 3 here.

Delhi’s Aaryan Sethi recorded a comeback (12-21, 21-11, 21-14) win over Nagachaitanya Reddy Kurra, while Maharashtra’s Arjun Tanaji Birajdar easily defeated Dev Bargali (21-19, 21-8). Malsawmhlua of Mizoram overpowered a tough challenge by Akhil Reddy Bobba (26-24, 21-17), whereas Samuel Tamang of Arunachal Pradesh ousted Kerala’s Shilvan Jebas S (21-9, 21-15). Neeraj Nair PS also moved into the next round by defeating Haryana’s Prince Saini (21-12, 21-13) and Kiran Noguchi of Kerala blanked Rajasthan’s Jangjeet Singh Kajla (21-15, 21-14).

Maharashtra’s Harshit Mahimkar improved from a game down to defeat Assam’s Prangan Choudhury (11-21, 22-20, 21-17). Aanayan Borah defeated Vandit Madan (21-10, 21-11), while Gowtham Kumar Yandra of Andhra Pradesh made a brilliant comeback by defeating Sujal Rakshit (18-21, 21-11, 21-9).

In the girls’ U-15 category, Aadhira Rajkumar of Tamil Nadu defeated her statemate Harini Raja (21-6, 19-21, 21-19). Krithya Siva Sankar also moved to next round by overpowering a tough challenge by Nakshatraa Jairaj (21-17, 12-21, 21-11), while Anika Joshi recorded similar style win over Aarabi Vijayakumar (17-21, 21-10, 21-15). Evanna Tyagi defeated Nasreen H (21-14, 21-14), Haasana Sree Mallavarapu overpowered a tough challenge by Saniya Jose (14-21, 21-13, 21-18) and Vainavi Thaduri defeated Leonie Tayenjam (21-19, 23-21). Shaina Manimuthu of Karnataka defeated Siddhi Rawat (22-20, 21-16) and Yashwi Patel ousted Akshita Gulia (21-16, 21-13). Srenakshi Mandal also moved into the next round by defeating Zoramthari Renthlei (21-12, 21-14), while Kaivalya Dharmapuri of Telangana outplayed Selvasamruddhi Selvaprabhu (22-20, 21-12).

Ishaan-Siddhi surge ahead

In the mixed doubles U-15 category, top seed pair of Ishaan Negi and Siddhi Rawat defeated Porselvan I and Nasreen H (21-17, 21-13) to move further in the championship. Suryadev Sarath Kumar and Saniya Jose outplayed Sanskaar Yadav and Dhara Gupta (21-15, 21-14), while Sachin A and Ananya A outplayed Kartik Vijayvargiya and Shairil Choudhary (21-16, 21-11). Kaveyugan KA and Mokshitha A recorded a comeback (18-21, 23-21, 21-19) win over Malsawmhlua and Zoramthari Renthlei and the team of G Saravana Kumar and B Changmai defeated Amith Raj Natraj and Ishika Baruah Kashyap (21-11, 21-11). H Veeram Reddy and R Bhukya outplayed Akhil Arora and Dishika (21-15, 21-19), whereas Arnav Sharma and Pihu Negi defeated Pardhu Bathina and Avni Reddy Hanumaiah Gari (21-15, 21-12). The team of S Tatipamula and V Dantuluri overpowered a tough challenge by Siddhant Thakur and Alisha Bhandari (21-13, 19-21, 21-16).

In the mixed doubles U-17 event, the team of V Gobburu and V Toppo defeated Santhosh Ganisetti and Deepika Devanaboina (21-7, 21-12). APV and A Bisht beat Mithes R and Architha Ramachandran (21-17, 21-13), whereas Saurav Sahu and Tanoo Chandra defeated Urv Patel and Priyanshi Rathod (21-14, 21-14), while Sumith AR and Anvitha Vijay thrashed Sarvesh Mahesh Yadav and Krisha Soni (21-15, 21-15). Param Choudhary and Zenith Abbigail defeated Nidhish More and Pranjal Prashant Shinde (21-10, 21-15). The team of Showrya Kiran J and Keerthy Manchala also moved into the second round by defeating Murli Sharma and Kavya Joshi (21-16, 21-10) and the team of Rehaan Phutela and Vanshika outplayed Praveen Vanjarapu and Aradhana Padamata (21-15, 21-14).