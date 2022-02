Top seed Michael logs easy victory in tennis tourney

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 31

Top seed Karnataka’s Michael Jason David registered an easy (6-4, 6-2) win over Haryana’s Aditya Chauhan to move ahead in the boys’ U-18 category in the ongoing CLTA-AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament.

Isheeta Midha in action during the CLTA-AITA tournament in Chandigarh on Monday. Manoj Mahajan

Haryana’s Bhavya Singhmar registered a comeback (1-6, 6-3, 6-3) win to stun second seed Siddharth Gowthaman. Fateh Singh also moved into the second round by defeating Aditya Bhatnagar (6-2, 6-0). Aryan Chauhan blanked local contender Abhinav Sangra (6-1, 6-0) and fifth seed Rajeshwar Reddy Patlolla defeated Suryansh Nagar (6-1, 6-2). Third seed Haryana’s Aditya Rathi toppled Arpit Garg (6-2, 6-3), Harsh Fogaat defeated Arnav Bishnoi (6-3, 6-3) and Maharashtra’s Jay Prakash Pawar defeated Satvik Singla (6-0, 6-2). Chandigarh’s Anirudh Sangra outplayed eighth seed Delhi’s Rian Sharma (6-3, 6-1), while sixth seed Shourya Singh defeated Ayush Singh without conceding a single game (6-0, 6-0) and Lakshya Gupta defeated Yasharth Chadda (6-3, 6-0).

In the girls’ U-18 category, Anusha Verma outplayed Yana Gupta (6-3, 6-0) and Chandigarh’s eighth seed Sia Mahajan ousted Delhi’s Maryam Seraj (6-2, 6-2). Isheeta Midha also march ahead by defeating Jannat Dudeja (6-1, 6-2) and Kritika Sharma defeated Mokshita Yadav (6-0, 6-1). In last two matches, Anandi Pravinkumar Bhutada blanked Poonam (6-0, 6-0) and Diva Datta defeated Rhosyn Willam (6-3, 6-3).

In the boys’ U-18 doubles event, David and Aryan defeated Abhinav Sangra and Satvik Singla (6-1, 6-0). Aniket Srivastava and Madhav Prakash also moved ahead by defeating Aditya Bhatnagar and Arnav Chaudhary (6-2, 6-0). The team of Anandi Pravinkumar Bhutada and Jannat Dudeja defeated Vanya Arora and Maryam Seraj (6-3, 7-5) in the girls’ U-18 doubles event.

Results (first round)

Boys’ U-18: Parmarth Kaushik bt Shubhro Kanti Ganguli (6-2, 6-0), Aryan Arora bt Aryan Aggarwal (6-2, 6-0), Aniket Srivastava bt Aarya Vaibhav Nigam (6-2, 6-2), Svarmanyu Singh bt Madhav Prakash (7-6(8), 6-2), Jay Kedar Dixit bt Keshav Dangi (6-3, 6-4).

Boys’ U-18 doubles: Rajeshwar Reddy Patlolla/ Jay Kedar Dixit bt Suryansh Nagar/Shourya Singh (6-3, 6-1), Bhavya Singhmar/Aditya Chauhan bt Keshav Dangi/Arpit Garg (6-1, 6-1), Anirudh Sangra/Arnav Bishnoi bt Jay Prakash Pawar/Rian Sharma (7-5, 7-5), Harsh Fogaat/Aditya Rathi bt Parmarth Kaushik/Lakshya Gupta (6-2, 6-1). —