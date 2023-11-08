Top seed Rishi Yadav enters tennis quarterfinals

Mohali, November 7
Top seed Rishi Yadav of Uttar Pradesh logged an easy 6-0 6-1 win over Haryana’s Samardeep to move into the boys’ U-18 quarterfinals, during the Roots-AITA National Ranking Championship.
Third seed Love Pahal defeated Dhruv Promod of Tamil Nadu 7-5 6-0, while Umang Singh Cogi outplayed Haryana’s Harshit Tyagi 6-3 6-0. Haryana’s Abhimanyu logged a 6-1 6-0 win over Raghav Jindal. In the boys’ U-16 pre-quarterfinals, top seed Rishi Yadav of UP defeated Haryana’s Anik Choidhary 6-0 6-1. Prem Yadav of Uttar Pradesh defeated Haryana’s Lakshay Dhiman 6-3 6-3 and Rajasthan’s Sahil Godara outplayed Haryana’s Abhayveer Balhara 6-4 6-0.
Shashank Tyagi of UP moved ahead by defeating Jahaan Jolly 6-0 6-1 and third seed Shauryaveer Balhara defeated Yash Verma 7-5 6-0. Dhruv of Tamil Nadu outplayed Arman Pujara 6-1 6-1 and Kirtarth Singh defeated Harshit Tyagi 6-1 6-2. Second seed Chandigarh’s Sachit Thakur ousted Tanmay Singla 7-5 6-1.
