Top seed Shankar beats Punjab’s Jaideep to sail into main draw

Chandigarh, June 9
Top seed Manipur’s Shankar Heisnam sailed into the boy’s U-18 main draw by logging an easy 6-3, 6-0 win over Punjab’s Jaideep Singh, during the CLTA-AITA National Series Tennis Tournament at the Sector 10 CLTA Complex.
Second seed Haryana’s Aryan Chauhan also moved into the next round by defeating Punjab’s Devansh Parajuli 6-0, 6-2. Local challenger Saksham Bikram Shah defeated Vrishin Awasthi 6-1, 6-0, while fourth seed Delhi’s Ojas Mehlawat stunned Maharashtra’s Arnav Chauhdary with a 6-1, 6-1 verdict.
Fifth seed Punjab’s Paramveer Singh defeated Chandigarh’s Gaurish Madaan 6-1, 6-1, but Shorya Jishtu struggled hard to record win over Aarav Bishnoi. Jishtu won the first set 6-4, but Bishnoi bounced back with 4-6 win. In the tie-breaker, Jishtu recorded a 10-7 win. Haryana’s Aarav Chawla defeated Anik Choudhary without conceding a single game 6-0, 6-0, while Ribhav Saroha defeated eighth seed Pragun Thakur 6-3, 6-4.
