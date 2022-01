Top seed Sia moves to next round in tennis tournament

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 27

Top seed Sia Mahajan blanked Akshita Vashisht (8-0) in a pre-quarterfinal match of girls’ U-16 category during the ongoing Roots-AITA CS7 National Ranking Championship.

Second seed Punjab’s Sidhak Kaur defeated Rasha Saini Sood (8-2), while third seed Mehak Preet Kaur defeated Akshdha Sharma (8-3).

Saravnoor Kaur also marched ahead by defeating Kritika Singh (8-4) and Chandigarh’s Ira Chadha faced a tough resistance from Poonam before recording a (8-7(3) win. Mannat Awasthi defeated fourth seed Tamanna Walia (8-7(4), Kanak Shekhawat ousted Vrinda Verma (8-6) and Agampreet Kaur blanked Payal Khanwal (8-0) in other matches.

In the girls’ U-18 category, top seed Gursimrat Kaur defeated Akshita Vashisht (8-5) to confirm her berth in the quarterfinals. Sixth seed Radha Sadhra recorded an easy (8-0) win over Mankirat Kaur and Agam Preet Kaur defeated Ira (8-2).

Suhani Sabharwal defeated Kritika Sharma and Mehak Preet Kaur ousted Anusha Verma by registering an identical (8-1) win over their respective rivals. Saravnoor Kaur defeated Ananya Dogra (8-7(2) and Tamanna Walia outplayed Sidhak Kaur (8-6). Sia won the last match by defeating Kanak Shekhawat (8-2).

* Gurbaaz enters quarters

Top seed Gurbaaz Singh moved into the boys’ U-16 quarterfinals by defeating Ayaan Qureshi (8-2). Punjab’s Vansh Sharma defeated Akshit Ratti (8-5) and Chandigarh’s Pragun Thakur recorded (8-1) win over Kirtarth Singh. Arnav Bishnoi also recorded (8-1) win over Anav Grover, while Mehraab Singh outplayed Romair Singh (8-5). Harwin Singh defeated Advit Tiwari (8-4) and Armaan Walia logged (8-6) win over Japnaam Singh. Fourth seed Satvik Singha defeated Gaurish Madaan (8-1), Daksh Kapoor ousted Sachit Thakur (8-0), Harman Bir Singh outplayed Ayaan Chandel (8-1) and Haryana’s Trishubh defeated Pratush Gupta (8-0).

Top seed Haramanjit Singh defeated Vansh Sharma (8-1) in the boys’ U-18 pre-quarterfinal match. Haryana’s sixth seed Agnivesh Bhardwaj outplayed Pragun Thakur (8-3), Arnav Bishnoi ousted Kartik Sunil Kumar (8-2) and Daksh Kapoor blanked Bharat Jaiswal (8-6). Satvik Singla thrashed Pratyush Gupta (8-0).