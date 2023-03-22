Top seed Suden sails into quarters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 21

Top seed Delhi’s Sarthak Suden marched into the men’s singles quarterfinal in the ongoing CLTA-AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship. He defeated Yash Baghel of Uttar Pradesh 6-4 7-6(5).

Second seed and local contender Neeraj Yashpaul also easily marched ahead by defeating Nagaland’s Vilasier Khate 6-1 6-2, while Ramanan Mukil of Tamil Nadu faced a tough competition from Haryana’s Ajay Kundu before logging a 6-2 0-6 6-3 win. Fourth seed Maharashtra’s Atharva Sharma recorded an identical win over Haryana’s Sushant Dabas 6-4 4-6 7-5 and Punjab’s Sarthak Gulati overcame a neck-and-neck challenge by Delhi’s Ayush Gurnani 6-2 2-6 6-4.

Haryana’s Amit Bzad defeated Upnishad Bhardwaj 7-6(3) 7-6(5) and Abhishek Gaur ousted Gujarat’s Yugantar Vyas 6-3 6-3. Eighth seed Delhi’s Kartik Saxena won the last pre-quarterfinal match by defeating Sanket Tomer 6-2 6-2.

Pair of Atharva, Kale in quarterfinals

In the men’s doubles event, the pair of Atharva Sharma and Kale Gautam defeated Amandeep Rathee and Ajay 6-7(5) 6-4 10-7 to sail into the quarterfinals. The team of Harshit Yadav and Mayank Yadav recorded a comeback 2-6 7-6(2) 10-7 win over Amandeep Baha and Ayush Gurnanai, whereas Abhishek Gaur and Vilasier Khate defeated Anuj Malik and Sanket Tomer 6-1 6-2.

Dhananjay Singh and Neeaj Yashpaul also moved into the last-four stage by defeating Bharat Bhardwaj and Upnishad Bhardwaj 6-3 6-3. Yash Baghel and Anmol Chaudhary defeated Sahil Sarang and Manjo Ahuja 6-4 3-6 11-9. Tanik Gupta and Ankush Mishra outplayed Darsh Sangavat and Yugantar Vyas 7-6(5) 6-4.

The team of Rakshit Dhankar and Shubh Negi outplayed Gajendra Singh and Rishone Deshwal 6-1 6-1. Sarthak Sudan and Ricky Chaudhary also moved ahead by defeating Sarthak Gulati and Rajeshwar Reddy 6-2 6-4.

The men’s singles and doubles quarterfinals matches will be played tomorrow.