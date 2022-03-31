Tourism growth engine for economy: CITCO MD

Chandigarh, March 30
The Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO), in association with the Hospitality Association of Chandigarh, organised a conference on ‘Future prospects in tourism and hospitality industry’ as part of the ongoing CITCO week celebrations here today.
The agenda of the conclave was to highlight and discuss the new trends. CITCO Managing Director Purva Garg emphasised that the tourism was the engine of growth for the economy of the state.
It was suggested that a special tour package may be introduced for tourists to cover the heritage sites of the city. —
