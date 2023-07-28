Tourism push: Chandigarh among 55 cities part of Centre's project

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 27

The Union Ministry of Tourism has launched Swadesh Darshan 2.0 under which Chandigarh has been chosen among more than 55 cities to be developed as top tourist destinations in the country.

L&T Infra Engineering in association with PwC has been chosen by the ministry as a project development and management consultant for the development of tourism potential of the city. UT Adviser Dharam Pal today chaired a meeting to review the plan and preparedness of the inception report submitted by the project development and management consultant in this regard.

Other departments of Chandigarh also participated in the meeting and were asked by the chair to give their inputs and areas of concern and interests so that the same may be considered for providing an enhanced experience to the tourists visiting the city.

A presentation was given by the L&T and PwC team on the core concepts. The inception report shall be followed by master plans for tourism and both hard and soft interventions. The PDMC team will be stationed in Chandigarh for on-ground work.

Hargunjit Kaur, Secretary, Tourism, briefed the gathering. Home Secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav, Secretary, Culture, Vinod P Kavle, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra, DC Vinay Pratap Singh, CITCO MD Purva Garg, Chief Architect Kapil Setia and Chief Engineer CB Ojha were also present.