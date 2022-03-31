Town planners hold quiz

Chandigarh, March 30
Punjab region chapter of the Institute of Town Planners of India organised a special quiz on the theme of town planning rules and policies being implemented in the state. The event was attended by nearly 150 members of the chapter, including officers of the Department of Town and Country Planning, Punjab; the town planning wing of Local Government, Punjab.
The winning team of the planning officers’ quiz was Team “Ujjain”, comprising Ankit Midha, Neelam Rani, Jasmine Kaur and Sumit Kumar. The winning team of the assistant town planners’ quiz was Team Berlin, comprisinig Suhas Sharma, Gurmukh Singh, Jaskiran Kaur and Sukhraj Singh. Pankaj Bawa, Chairman, PRC, said the quiz offered an opportunity to newly inducted officers to enhance their skills and knowledge. He said Town Planners Sports Meet was also organised on the occasion. —
Tribune Shorts
