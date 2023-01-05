Toy gun used in Chandigarh carjacking; two held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 4

The UT police have nabbed two suspects for robbing a couple of an SUV at Mani Majra on New Year’s Eve. A toy pistol and the red Brezza have been recovered from them.

The suspects have been identified as Amit Gupta, a resident of Zirakpur, and Satwinder Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib.

SP (City) Shruti Arora said Amit, who had earlier worked at a garment store in NAC, Mani Majra, had arrived at the parking lot on December 31 with a toy pistol with the intention to rob a car.

The suspect saw a Zirakpur couple, who had just finished shopping, seated in their car. He sneaked up from behind and asked them to step out of the vehicle holding the toy gun. Fearing harm, the couple let the suspect drive off.

The police said the suspect fled towards Panchkula and a few hours later got the fuel tank of the car topped up at a petrol station near Sector 49, Chandigarh, before escaping without paying. The suspect then contacted his accomplice Satwinder to sell the car.

“Since the suspect wanted to sell the car, they tried to change the information provided by the car owner while getting a FASTag issued. In the process, the suspect uploaded their information, alerting the police, who were already keeping a watch,” said a police official.

The police tracked the suspects and arrested them while riding in the car bearing a fake registration number. Investigations reveal the two had earlier been arrested in an NDPS case registered in Punjab.

Sammi Kumar Srivastava, a resident of Dhakoli, along with his wife Rubina, had returned to their car parked at NAC Mani Majra parking lot around 8.45 pm, when the “armed” suspect sneaked up from behind and asked them to step out. He then drove away in the car.

