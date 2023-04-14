Toy kiosk comes up at petrol pump at Aerocity in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 13

Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs, inaugurated a toy kiosk at Indian Oil Corporation Ltd retail outlet in Aerocity, Mohali, today.

The minister expressed pleasure at one-of-its-kind initiatives of the corporation of handholding and supporting the new start up, Urban Tots, which will inculcate the culture of entrepreneurship in the country. This would help in realising the Prime Minister’s dream of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, he said.

V Satish Kumar, Director (Marketing), Indian Oil, said toys were the most sought product at petrol pumps after spare parts, tyres, snacks and beverages.

Indian Oil has inked an MoU with Deepak Houseware and Toys Pvt Ltd, a start-up popularly known as Urban Tots, engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling toys. The corporation will provide space at its outlets to Urban Tots for setting up toy shop or kiosks and market their products to the customers visiting the outlets for fuel and other allied non-fuel offerings.