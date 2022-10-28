Tractor hits bike head-on, man dies

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 27

A person was killed and another injured after their motorcycle was hit head-on by a rashly driven tractor at Kheri village, near Dera Bassi, last evening.

The victim has been identified as Munna Kumar (25), a native of Chapra in Bihar and at present residing in Sundra village. The injured has been identified as Pankaj Kumar.

The two were rushed to the Civil Hospital, Dera Bassi, where the doctors referred them to the GMCH-32, Chandigarh. Munna died during treatment.

The police have arrested the tractor driver, identified as Manoj Kumar, a native of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, and at present residing in Pandawala village, under Sections 304-A, 337, 279 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code.

#dera bassi #Mohali