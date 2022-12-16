Tractor-trailer driver killed in Dera Bassi flyover accident

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 15

A tractor-trailer driver died after the vehicle collided with a truck on the Dera Bassi flyover here this morning.

The victim was identified as Ravinder Kumar (32), a resident of Kudawala village near Dera Bassi. He is survived by his wife and two children, aged 8 and 9.

ASI Kewal Kumar said Ravinder was going to Sector 26 in Chandigarh to sell potatoes when a truck loaded with steel wires hit his tractor-trailer in the rear. The impact of the collision was so strong that the tractor-trailer was flung to a distance. The rear of the truck also got removed and fell on the other side of the road. There was no vehicle on the other side road.

A case under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427 of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified truck driver, who had fled the spot leaving his vehicle behind. The police have started a manhunt for him.

The accident led to a huge traffic jam on the road. According to eyewitnesses, no official from the administration or the police reached there for a long time to clear the snarl-up. There were long queues of vehicles on both sides of the road causing inconvenience to commuters. The situation became normal after more than two hours.

