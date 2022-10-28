Trader held for assault

Chandigarh, October 27
A shopkeeper was allegedly thrashed by another trader and his employee in Sector 38. Jagdeep Arora alleged Ajay Kumar entered into an altercation with him over keeping goods outside the shop. Ajay, along with his employee, a juvenile, thrashed him.
The complainant was admitted to a private hospital. Both suspects were arrested and later released on bail.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jaishankar calls on UNSC to complete 'unfinished task' of prosecuting 26/11 masterminds
China has blocked India-US proposal to proscribe 4 Pakistan-...
PM Modi moots idea of 'one nation, one uniform' for police
Addressing a ‘Chintan Shivir’ of state home ministers, Modi ...
‘Let the good times roll’: Billionaire Elon Musk tweets on first morning as new Twitter boss
Musk, a self-styled 'free speech absolutist', has been criti...
Indian Embassy begins exercise to help 100 Punjabi workers stranded in Abu Dhabi
The company they were working for fired them from jobs but d...