Chandigarh: Trader held with 660-kg single-use plastic items

Chandigarh, March 23
In a major raid conducted in the Industrial Area, Phase 2, nearly 660 kg of banned items of single-use plastic have been seized from a trader.
The raid was jointly conducted by the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC), the SDM (East) and staff of the MC.
A case was registered against Sonu, the owner of the godown from where the banned material was recovered. He was arrested.
Recently, the CPCC had sealed eight shops for the use of banned single-use plastic items and their electricity connections were also snapped. —
