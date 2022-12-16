Trader stocks urea, booked

Ambala, December 15
The Ambala police have booked a fertiliser trader after a team from the Agriculture Department found 200 bags of urea stocked at an unauthorised godown in Shahzadpur.
According to information, the department received a video on Tuesday in which a trader was seen arguing with farmers and not giving them urea. During investigation, the department found that the dealer had stocked 200 bags of urea at an unauthorised godown, which was not mentioned in the department’s records.
A case was registered against Krishan Kumar under Sections 3 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act and Sections 420 and 120-B of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Shahzadpur police station.
SHO Bir Bhan said: “A case was registered in this regard and further action will be taken after receiving the records from the department.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Juveniles involved in Tarn Taran RPG attack; terror modules based in Canada, Europe carried out attack on instructions of ISI
7 men, including two juveniles, have been arrested
First batch of coal from state-allotted mine in Jharkhand to reach Punjab today
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will go to Ropar once the coal ...
Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at Vigilance office in Ludhiana
He had been at large since the day a case was registered aga...
Youth 'sexually assaults, blackmails' minor girl in Punjab's Moga
Commits the crime after ‘administering her a spiked drink’