Trader stocks urea, booked

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 15

The Ambala police have booked a fertiliser trader after a team from the Agriculture Department found 200 bags of urea stocked at an unauthorised godown in Shahzadpur.

According to information, the department received a video on Tuesday in which a trader was seen arguing with farmers and not giving them urea. During investigation, the department found that the dealer had stocked 200 bags of urea at an unauthorised godown, which was not mentioned in the department’s records.

A case was registered against Krishan Kumar under Sections 3 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act and Sections 420 and 120-B of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Shahzadpur police station.

SHO Bir Bhan said: “A case was registered in this regard and further action will be taken after receiving the records from the department.”

