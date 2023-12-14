Trader who alleged threat from Kirron Kher was her investment agent

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 13

The businessman, who has alleged that he was getting threats from local MP Kirron Kher and her political aide Sahdev Salaria, had reportedly invested Kirron’s Rs 8 crore but failed to return her the entire amount with profit.

While he had returned Rs 2 crore to the MP, he was facing challenges in returning the remaining amount with profit and seeking more time to pay back the same. Chaittnya Aggarwal, a resident of Mani Majra, through his petition filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, has alleged that the MP and her aide started threatening him and demanding her money back with interest.

Aggarwal, in his petition, has stated that he was acting as an investment agent for the MP. He was introduced to Salaria by a BJP worker. Salaria told him that he was a financier and handled money for influential people, including Kirron.

According to the petition, Aggarwal invested her money on two occasions. Since the investments on both occasions got her good returns, the MP, in August this year, gave him Rs 8 crore.

Aggarwal has claimed that he invested Rs 8 crore and returned Rs 2 crore, but was facing challenges in repaying the remaining amount owing to the fluctuations in the market. He had sought more time so as to make profits on the investment and return the remaining amount.

Aggarwal claimed that on December 1, he met the MP at her official residence in Sector 7, where he was allegedly threatened and asked to return full amount with interest by December 15.

Meanwhile, Kirron and Salaria could not be contacted for comment. On Monday, the High Court directed the Chandigarh police to provide protection to Aggarwal for a week, based on his petition that he and his family are facing threats from the MP and Salaria.

MP has lodged a police complaint against Aggarwal, accusing him of forgery and cheating. She has alleged Aggarwal cheated her of Rs 6 crore out of Rs 8 crore she entrusted with him for investment. The complaint, submitted at Police Headquarters, Sector 9, was forwarded to the Sector 26 police station for investigation.

Cops visit Aggarwal’s home, find him absent

Sources said police personnel from Mani Majra visited Chaittnya Aggarwal’s house to provide him with security cover, but he was not there. Another purpose of the police visit was to serve summon on him for joining investigation in a complaint received against him, the sources added.

#Kirron Kher