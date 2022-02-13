Traders’ body asks Chandigarh to slash conversion fee

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 12

The Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) has welcomed the decision of the UT Administration to auction residential, commercial, industrial and nursing home sites on freehold basis.

A meeting of the building bylaws committee of the CBM was held under the chairmanship of Vinod Joshi, where Charanjiv Singh, president, CBM, and other members, including Anil Vohra, Radhey Lal Bajaj and Subhash Narang, were present.

Traders said the decision would help the owners and prospective buyers to carry out deals sans difficulty. The CBM urged the UT to reduce the rates of conversion from leasehold to freehold. —