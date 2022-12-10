Traders hail one-time registration of shops

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 9

The Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) has hailed the notification issued by the Labour Department, UT, for one-time registration under the Shop Act for shops and establishments.

Charanjiv Singh, president, Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, today thanked the Labour Commissioner, Assistant Labour Commissioner and the ruling BJP for acceding its demand for one-time registration under the Shop Act instead of yearly renewal of licenses. “The new law will increase the ease of doing business in the city,” he said.

Ravinder Singh, chairman, labour cell of the mandal, demanded a help desk in the office of Labour Department for facilitating one-time registration.

Diwakar Sahoonja, spokesperson for the mandal, suggested online registration facility at every e-Sampark Centere in the city to benefit small and medium retailers.

Anil Vohra, patron and labour cell member of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, requested the department to improve their website and provide provision for amendments so that traders can use it without any difficulty for registration and amendments.